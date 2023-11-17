What channel is Nevada at Colorado State football on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

The home finale is here.

Saturday is the last home game of the 2023 Colorado State football season.

The Rams host Nevada with bowl hopes still hanging in the balance. The team will honor 10 seniors pregame.

A win Saturday would match CSU's stadium-opening 2017 year for most wins in a season at Canvas Stadium.

Here's everything to know about the game.

What time does Nevada at Colorado State football begin?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 1 p.m. MT

The game between the Nevada and CSU football teams kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

What channel is the Nevada at Colorado State football game on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be streamed online via the Mountain West Network.

Online stream: TheMw.com/watch

The free Mountain West app is available on most smart devices and can be downloaded on the Apple app store, Google Play and more.

Who are the announcers for Nevada vs. CSU?

Play-by-play: Nate Kreckman

Analyst: Delano White

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

What's the betting line for Nevada football at CSU?

CSU is a consensus 12.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The Rams opened as an 11.5-point favorite.

What are the records?

Nevada is 2-8 overall and 2-4 in Mountain West play. CSU is 4-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Nevada has been eliminated from bowl contention. The Rams must win out to reach bowl eligibility.

Who are the coaches?

Nevada is led by Ken Wilson, who is in his second year leading the Wolf Pack and holds a 4-18 record. CSU is led by Jay Norvell, who is in his second season as head coach of the Rams and seventh season overall as a head coach. He's 7-15 at CSU and 40-41 in his career.

What's the weather like in Fort Collins?

Saturday's high is expected to be 61 degrees. Sunset of 4:40 p.m. should come after the game ends. It's expected to be a partly sunny day with light winds.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at Canvas Stadium on Colorado State's campus. The stadium has a capacity of 36,500. Tickets can be purchased at CSURams.com/tickets, by calling 970-491-7267, or via the stadium box office, which opens four hours before kickoff.

What's the series history?

The teams have played 18 times, with CSU leading the all-time series 13-5. The Rams are 8-1 vs. Nevada in Fort Collins, the lone defeat coming when the Norvell-led Wolf Pack beat the Rams 52-10 in 2021 in Steve Addazio's last game at CSU.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How to watch Colorado State football vs. Nevada? Streaming information