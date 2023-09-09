What channel is Nebraska vs. Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule
It's an old rivalry with a new twist.
The Nebraska and Colorado football teams have played each other 71 times.
It's a familiar matchup of former conference foes, but this weekend's game has a new edge with the introduction of Deion Sanders to the mix.
"Coach Prime" has grabbed the attention of the college football world with a rapid roster rebuild and a Week 1 upset over then-No. 17 TCU, which vaulted Colorado into the Top 25.
Here's a guide on how to watch Nebraska vs. Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 9.
What channel is Nebraska vs. Colorado on today?
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: FoxSports.com/live
Contract dispute: DirecTV and Nexstar, which owns many local FOX affiliates including in Colorado, are in a contract dispute, leaving viewers unable to watch the game. DirecTV customers in Colorado will be unable to access FOX.
Who are the announcers for the Nebraska-Colorado game?
Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
Analyst: Joel Klatt
Sidelines: Jenny Taft
What time does Nebraska vs. Colorado start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Start time: Noon ET/10 a.m. MT
Colorado's game vs. the Cornhuskers is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MT from Folsom Field.
Colorado schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Nebraska, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Oregon*, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. USC*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Arizona State*, TBA
Friday, Oct. 13
vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at UCLA*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Oregon State*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game
* Pac-12 game
