What channel is NC State vs Texas Tech basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

NC State basketball is in a position few would have envisioned it would be in as recently as one week ago.

Now, it’s time for the Wolfpack to try to make the most of the opportunity.

After earning the conference’s automatic bid by virtue of its ACC Tournament championship, NC State will get its 2024 NCAA Tournament experience started as a No. 11 seed with a first-round game against No. 6 seed Texas Tech at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Whatever NCAA Tournament hopes the Wolfpack carried with it into February seemed dead by the end of the regular season. It lost seven of its final nine games leading up to the ACC Tournament, dropping its record to 17-14 and raising questions about coach Kevin Keatts’ future with the proud program, grumbling that only grew louder after his team trailed last-place Louisville, which fired coach Kenny Payne fewer than 24 hours after the game’s completion, at halftime of their first-round ACC Tournament game. NC State came back, though, and earned what would be the first of five wins in a span of five days, capped off by an 84-76 victory against rival North Carolina in the ACC Tournament championship game last Saturday.

With that run, the Wolfpack earned its second-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, the first time it has managed that feat since 2014 and 2015. It could be a good sign for it as it prepares to take on Texas Tech. In 2015, the second of those back-to-back tournament appearances, an NC State team traveled to Pittsburgh, where it won two games to advance to the Sweet 16, a pair of victories that included a second-round triumph against No. 1 seed Villanova.

Whether history repeats itself will come down to how it performs against the Red Raiders, who enter the game with a 23-10 record under first-year head coach Grant McCasland. That mark included an 11-7 mark in Big 12 play this season, a strong record in what was widely considered to be the best conference in college basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is NC State vs. Texas Tech today?

TV channel : CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

The Wolfpack and Red Raiders will face off in a game broadcast on CBS. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and Steve Lappas (analyst) will be on the call, with Evan Washburn serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NC State vs. Texas Tech start time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

NC State and Texas Tech will tip off at 9:40 p.m. ET Thursday from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, though that start time could be impacted by whether the preceding game, Kentucky vs. Oakland, runs long.

NC State vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 18

Spread : Texas Tech (-4.5)

Over/under : 145.5 points

Moneyline: Texas Tech -225 | NC State +180

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 North Carolina 79, NC State 70 Monday, March 4 Duke 79, NC State 64 Saturday, March 9 Pitt 81, NC State 73 Tuesday, March 12 NC State 94, Louisville 85 (ACC Tournament) Wednesday, March 13 NC State 83, Syracuse 65 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Texas Tech (NCAA Tournament)

For NC State’s full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Texas Tech basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 70 Tuesday, March 5 Texas Tech 75, Oklahoma State 58 Saturday, March 9 Texas Tech 78, Baylor 68 Thursday, March 14 Texas Tech 81, BYU 67 (Big 12 Championship) Friday, March 15 Houston 82, Texas Tech 59 (Big 12 Championship) Thursday, March 21 vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

For Texas Tech’s full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

