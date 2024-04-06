What channel is NC State vs Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness Final Four game

DJ Burns and NC State will look to continue its magical March Madness run.

The Wolfpack — who you know by have won nine straight games since the start of the ACC Tournament back on March 12 — are playing in their first Final Four game since 1983 and it will come against 1 seed Purdue on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kevin Keatts & Co. took down ACC foe Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday to advance to the Final Four. Burns, who has become a March Madness star himself, led the Pack with a season-high 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field with four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. DJ Horne added 20 points himself as NC State held Duke to 32.2% shooting from the field on the day, which marked for the lowest an opponent as shot from the field against NC State this season.

On the flip side, Purdue looks to continue fulfilling its season-long agenda after last year's first-round exit to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers — who are in search of their first national championship title — took down Tennessee in the Elite Eight to win the Midwest Region. Matt Painter's squad is the first Big Ten program to appear in the Final Four since Michigan State in 2019.

X's and O's aside, the matchup between Burns and Purdue big man Zach Edey on Saturday night is going to be must-watch television and a treat to watch simply based on both players' popularity, size and talents. Burns is averaging 18.3 points in the NCAA Tournament while Edey is averaging 30 points through four games in March Madness.

Here's what you need to know to watch NC State vs. Purdue in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, including time, TV channel, streaming info, betting odds and more:

What channel is NC State vs Purdue today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live app | Sling TV

NC State and Purdue will square off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on TBS. You can stream the game on the free March Madness Live app or on Sling TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Wolfpack vs. the Boilermakers on TBS.

NC State vs Purdue start time

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

NC State and Purdue will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NC State vs Purdue betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, April 4

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Over/under: 145.4

Moneyline: Purdue -450 | NC State +350

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are NC State's five most recent games. For the Wolfpack's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 NC State 80, Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 NC State 79, Oakland 73 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 NC State 67, Marquette 58 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 31 NC State 76, Duke 64 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 NC State vs. Purdue (NCAA Tournament)

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Purdue's five most recent games. For the Boilermakers full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 16 Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75 (Big Ten Tournament) Friday, March 22 Purdue 78, Grambling State 50 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Purdue 106, Utah State 67 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 31 Purdue 72, Tennessee 66 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 Purdue vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

