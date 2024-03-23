What channel is NC State vs Oakland basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

The remarkable run of NC State basketball already is one of the best stories of this year's edition of March Madness following an 80-67 win over No. 6 seed Texas Tech.

After a sub-.500 season in ACC play, the Wolfpack reeled off five wins in five days in the ACC Tournament to capture the championship — and an NCAA Tournament bid. Behind a 21-point performance off the bench from Ben Middlebrooks, NC State proved its win vs. the Red Raiders was no fluke. Now it will play 14 seed Oakland (24-11, 15-5 Horizon) in the second round on Saturday. The Golden Grizzlies pulled off the improbable upset over No. 3 Kentucky.

Middlebrooks scored his 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 9 for 10 from free throws while coming off the bench as DJ Burns Jr. got into foul trouble. Burns, who received loud cheers from fans every time he posted up, finished with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Mohamed Diarra secured a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds while observing Ramadan.

The Wolfpack will face another tough test with Oakland, which sent John Calipari and Kentucky packing early behind star performer Jack Gohlke and coach Greg Kampe. Gohlke connected on 10 3-pointers and, after the game, told everyone Oakland is not a Cinderella team.

Here's everything you need to know about NC State's second-round game against Oakland, including time, TV channel, streaming options, betting odds and more:

What channel is NC State vs. Oakland on today?

Channel: TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness app | Sling TV

NC State basketball's second-round game against Oakland will air on TBS. The game can be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app — which will show every game of the NCAA Tournament — or Sling TV, which will air select games. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

NC State vs. Oakland start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

The Wolfpack and Golden Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off their game at 7:10 p.m. Saturday from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

NC State vs. Oakland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, March 22

Spread: NC State (-6.5)

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: NC State -275 | Oakland +220

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are NC State's last five results. For the Wolfpack's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, March 13 NC State 83, Syracuse 65 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 NC State 80, Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Oakland's last five results. For the Golden Grizzlies' full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 82, Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League) Thursday, March 21 Oakland 80, Kentucky 76 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

