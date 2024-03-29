What channel is NC State vs Marquette on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

NC State basketball is once again an underdog in March — just the way the Wolfpack likes it.

The Wolfpack (24-14, 9-11 in ACC play), who are coming off a 79-73 overtime win over Oakland over the weekend in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, look to continue their impressive two-week stretch on Friday, March 29 against 2 seed Marquette at 7:09 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas and it will do so as 6.5-point underdogs.

Wolfpack big man DJ Burns served as a big part of NC State's win over Oakland, as the 6-foot-9 forward sparked a 9-0 run in overtime to beat the Grizzlies on top of his game-high 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The win punched NC State's first ticket to the Sweet 16 since 2015.

Similar to the Wolfpack, their opponent, Marquette (27-9, 14-6 in Big East play) is making its return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013. Taking down the Golden Eagles will be no easy feat for the Wolfpack, as Marquette's defense, which is comprised of Shaka Smart's signature press-style defense, and their three-headed monster scoring offense of Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro and Kam Jones, which is spearheaded by the All-American point guard Kolek, makes MU an incredible challenge for any opponent.

Here's what you need to know to watch NC State vs. Marquette in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, including time, TV channel, streaming info, betting odds and more:

What channel is NC State vs Marquette today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: March Madness Live app | Fubo TV (free trial)

NC State and Marquette will square off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on CBS. You can stream the game on the free March Madness Live app or on Fubo TV, which provides a free trial to select users. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Wolfpack vs. Golden Eagles on CBS.

NC State vs Marquette start time

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

NC State and Marquette will tip off at 7:09 p.m. ET on Friday, March 29 in Sweet 16 of the South Region from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

NC State vs Marquette betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 26.

Spread: Marquette (-6.5)

Over/under: 150.5

Moneyline: Marquette -300 | NC State +230

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are NC State's five most recent games. For the Wolfpack's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 NC State 80, Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 NC State 79, Oakland 73 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 NC State vs. Marquette (NCAA Tournament)

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Marquette's five most recent games. For the Golden Eagles' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, March 14 Marquette 71, Villanova 65 (Big East Tournament) Friday, March 15 Marquette 79, Providence 68 (Big East Tournament) Saturday, March 16 UConn 73, Marquette 57 (Big East Tournament) Friday, March 22 Marquette 87, Western Kentucky 69 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Marquette 81, Colorado 77 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 Marquette vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

