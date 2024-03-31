What channel is NC State vs Duke basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Elite Eight game

Not only will Sunday's matchup be for the final spot in the 2024 March Madness Final Four, but it will also be a battle for North Carolina pride when 4 seed Duke takes on 11 seed NC State.

The Wolfpack (25-14, 9-11 ACC) and Blue Devils (27-8, 15-5) will tip off at 5:05 p.m. from American Airlines in Dallas as the final game of the Elite Eight, raising the stakes of an already hard-fought battle between the two ACC foes. NC State pushed its winning streak to eight in a row with a statement win over 2 seed Marquette, while Duke took down a 1 seed in Houston to advance.

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games with Sling TV

DJ Horne scored 19 points and Casey Morsell added 15 points as NC State won its third straight tournament game after winning five games in five days to even qualify for the NCAA Tournament this season. The Wolfpack held Marquette to 33% shooting from the field and 4-for-31 from 3-point range.

The Blue Devils have won three in a row (all in the tournament) since a one-and-done exit in the ACC Tournament at the hands of NC State. Kyle Filipowski led the Blue Devils against the Cougars with 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while Jeremy Roach added 14 points. Duke won a tight defensive battle one round after dropping 93 on 12 seed James Madison in the second round.

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack have faced off 160 times, with Duke holding a 96-64 record all-time. The Blue Devils defeated NC State 79-64 in a regular season matchup on Monday, March 4, while the Wolfpack took down Duke 74-69 in the ACC Tournament.

Here's what you need to know to watch NC State vs. Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, including time, TV channel, streaming info, betting odds and more:

What channel is Duke vs. NC State basketball on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: March Madness Live app | Sling TV

NC State and Duke will play their Elite Eight matchup of the NCAA Tournament on CBS. The game can also be streamed for free on the March Madness Live app, or on Sling TV, which carries select NCAA Tournament games. Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will call the Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack game.

Duke vs. NC State start time

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

Duke and NC State will tip off at 5:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will be the second Elite Eight game of the day and the final of the four before the Final Four next week.

NC State vs. Duke betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 30.

Spread: Duke (-6.5)

Over/under: 143.5

Moneyline: Duke -300 | NC State +230

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are NC State's five most recent games. For the Wolfpack full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, UNC 76 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 21 (11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 (11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73 (OT) (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 (11) NC State 67, (2) Marquette 58 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 31 (4) Duke (NCAA Tournament)

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Duke's five most recent games. For the Blue Devils' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 UNC 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 22 (4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 (4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 31 (11) NC State (NCAA Tournament)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State-Duke channel today: Time, TV schedule for Elite Eight game