What channel is NC State football vs Wake Forest? Time, TV schedule

The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Following a 20-6 win against Miami, the Wolfpack (6-3, 3-2 ACC) and Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-5) will kick off at 2 p.m. on the CW Network.

NC State leads the all-time series 68-42-6 against Wake Forest, but the Deacs are 9-2 against the Pack in Winston-Salem since 2001.

Following the news of NC State quarterback MJ Morris deciding to redshirt, Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong will step back in as the Wolfpack’s starting signal-caller.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. Wake Forest on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11

Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem

TV: CW Network

Online/Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. Wake Forest will be televised on CW Network. Tom Werme and James Bates will call the game from the booth, while Treavor Scales reports from the sidelines at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 68-42-6. NC State defeated Wake Forest, 30-21, last season in Raleigh.

NC State vs. Wake Forest betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10.

Spread: NC State is a 2-point favorite

Moneyline: NC State (-135), Wake Forest (+110)

Over/Under: 43 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41

Oct. 14 at Duke L, 24-3

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson W, 24-17

Nov. 4 vs. Miami W, 20-6

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest (2 p.m., CW Network)

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

