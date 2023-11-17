What channel is NC State football vs Virginia Tech? Time, TV schedule

The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Following a 26-6 win at Wake Forest, the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2 ACC) will head to Lane Stadium with hopes of beating the Hokies (5-5, 4-2) for their fourth victory in a row. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 28-19-4, including wins in five of the last six. The Wolfpack hasn’t won in Blacksburg since 2004.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. Virginia Tech on TV, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 18

Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ACC Network

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. Virginia Tech will be televised on ACC Network. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich will call the game from the booth, while Sherree Burruss reports from the sidelines at Lane Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Hokies leads the all-time series 28-19-4. NC State defeated Virginia Tech, 22-21, last season in Raleigh.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Spread: NC State is a 2.5-point underdog

Moneyline: NC State (+120), Virginia Tech (-145)

Over/Under: 42.5 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41

Oct. 14 at Duke L, 24-3

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson W, 24-17

Nov. 4 vs. Miami W, 20-6

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest W, 26-6

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

