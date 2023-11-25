What channel is NC State football vs UNC? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack-Tar Heels
The NC State Wolfpack football team will renew its rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night in Raleigh.
Following its fourth consecutive win, the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) will look to push it to five in a row when the Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3) come to Carter-Finley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
UNC leads the all-time series 68-38-6, but the Wolfpack has won back-to-back games in the series. NC State earned a double-overtime win in Chapel Hill last season.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State football vs. UNC on TV, live stream
Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh
TV: ACC Network
Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
UNC-NC STATE PREDICTION: NC State football vs. UNC: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack-Tar Heels
'OUT OF THE TRASH': How NC State football made history ahead of UNC game
FUTURE ACC SCHEDULES: Here are Duke, UNC, NC State ACC football schedules for next 7 seasons
NC State vs. UNC will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth, while Taylor Tannebaum reports from the sidelines at Carter-Finley Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Series history: The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 68-38-6. NC State defeated UNC, 30-27, in double overtime last season in Chapel Hill
NC State vs. UNC betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 25.
Spread: UNC is a 2.5-point favorite
Moneyline: UNC (-140), NC State (+115)
Over/Under: 55 points
NC State football schedule
Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14
Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24
Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7
Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21
Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10
Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41
Oct. 14 at Duke L, 24-3
Oct. 21 OPEN
Oct. 28 vs. Clemson W, 24-17
Nov. 4 vs. Miami W, 20-6
Nov. 11 at Wake Forest W, 26-6
Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech W, 35-28
Nov. 25 vs. UNC
UNC football schedule
Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17
Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)
Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13
Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24
Sept. 30: Open
Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7
Oct. 14: vs. Miami W, 41-31
Oct. 21: vs. Virginia L, 31-27
Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech L, 46-42
Nov. 4: vs. Campbell W, 59-7
Nov. 11: vs. Duke W, 47-45 (2OT)
Nov. 18: at Clemson L, 31-20
Nov. 25: at NC State
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State football vs. UNC on TV, live stream