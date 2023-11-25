What channel is NC State football vs UNC? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack-Tar Heels

The NC State Wolfpack football team will renew its rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night in Raleigh.

Following its fourth consecutive win, the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) will look to push it to five in a row when the Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3) come to Carter-Finley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

UNC leads the all-time series 68-38-6, but the Wolfpack has won back-to-back games in the series. NC State earned a double-overtime win in Chapel Hill last season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. UNC on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

TV: ACC Network

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. UNC will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth, while Taylor Tannebaum reports from the sidelines at Carter-Finley Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 68-38-6. NC State defeated UNC, 30-27, in double overtime last season in Chapel Hill

NC State vs. UNC betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 25.

Spread: UNC is a 2.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-140), NC State (+115)

Over/Under: 55 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41

Oct. 14 at Duke L, 24-3

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson W, 24-17

Nov. 4 vs. Miami W, 20-6

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest W, 26-6

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech W, 35-28

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7

Oct. 14: vs. Miami W, 41-31

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia L, 31-27

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech L, 46-42

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell W, 59-7

Nov. 11: vs. Duke W, 47-45 (2OT)

Nov. 18: at Clemson L, 31-20

Nov. 25: at NC State

