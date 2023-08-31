What channel is NC State football vs UConn on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack opener
The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to open the 2023 college football season against the UConn Huskies on Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The opener will give Wolfpack fans their first look at new quarterback Brennan Armstrong and offensive coordinator Robert Anae in red and white.
The Wolfpack is coming off an 8-5 season, including a 4-4 ACC record. The Huskies were 6-7 in 2022. NC State is 3-0 all-time in the series, including a 41-10 win last season at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Since 1970, the Wolfpack is 4-2 in season openers on the road. Here's how you can watch Thursday's game.
How to watch NC State football vs. UConn on TV, live stream
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 31
Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut
TV: CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network is channel 221 on DirecTV, channel 315 on Spectrum channel 94 or 594 on Verizon FiOS.
Online/Streaming: Paramount Plus, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Series history: The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 3-0. NC State State defeated UConn, 41-10, last season at Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State vs. UConn betting odds, spread, over/under
Spread: NC State is a 14.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM
Moneyline: NC State (-750)
Over/Under: 46.5 points
NC State football schedule
Aug. 31 at UConn (7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame (Noon, ABC)
Sept. 16 vs. VMI (2 p.m., CW Network)
Sept. 22 at Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 29 vs. Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 7 vs. Marshall
Oct. 14 at Duke
Oct. 21 OPEN
Oct. 28 vs. Clemson
Nov. 4 vs. Miami
Nov. 11 at Wake Forest
Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 25 vs. UNC
