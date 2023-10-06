What channel is NC State football vs Marshall? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to face the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The game is set for 2 p.m. on CW Network. The Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is coming off a 13-10 loss to Louisville in Week 5 and Marshall (4-0) secured a 41-35 win against Old Dominion.

NC State is 5-0 all-time against the Herd, but the teams haven’t played since 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. Marshall on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

TV: CW Network

Online/Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. Marshall will be televised on CW Network. Evan Lepler and James Bates will call the game from the booth, while Tabitha Turner reports from the sidelines at Carter-Finley Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 5-0. NC State defeated Marshall, 37-20, in 2018 in Huntington, West Virginia.

NC State vs. Marshall betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 5.

Spread: NC State is a 6.5-point favorite

Moneyline: NC State (-250), Louisville (+200)

Over/Under: 44.5 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall (2 p.m., CW Network)

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson

Nov. 4 vs. Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

NC State football news

