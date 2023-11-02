What channel is NC State football vs Miami? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack-Hurricanes
The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Following a 24-17 win against Clemson, the Wolfpack (5-3, 2-2 ACC) will face the Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2) 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
NC State is 5-11-1 all-time against Miami, but the last six games have been decided by an average of 6.3 points. In his 11th season, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is one win shy of setting the school record for coaching victories.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State football vs. Miami on TV, live stream
Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh
TV: ACC Network
Online/Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV, ESPN+
NC State vs. Clemson will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth, while Taylor Tannebaum reports from the sidelines at Carter-Finley Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Series history: The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 11-5-1. Miami defeated NC State, 31-30, in 2021 in Florida.
NC State vs. Miami betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Spread: NC State is a 4.5-point underdog
Moneyline: NC State (+155), Miami (-190)
Over/Under: 45.5 points
NC State football schedule
Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14
Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24
Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7
Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21
Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10
Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41
Oct. 14 at Duke L, 24-3
Oct. 21 OPEN
Oct. 28 vs. Clemson W, 24-17
Nov. 4 vs. Miami (8 p.m, ACC Network)
Nov. 11 at Wake Forest
Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 25 vs. UNC
