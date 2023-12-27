What channel is NC State football vs Kansas State? Time, TV schedule

The NC State Wolfpack football team will face the Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday evening in Orlando, Florida.

The 19th-ranked Wolfpack (9-3) and Wildcats (8-4) will be meeting for the first time. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. at Camping World Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN.

NC State, which enters the game on a five-game winning streak, is 3-1 in Orlando. Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson, who won three national defensive awards, will not play in the game as he prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. Kansas State on TV, live stream

Start time: 5:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 28

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. Kansas State will be televised on ESPN. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will call the game from the booth, while Paul Carcaterra reports from the sidelines at Camping World Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: This is the first meeting between the schools.

NC State football vs. Kansas State score in Pop-Tarts Bowl

NC State vs. Kansas State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Spread: NC State is a 2.5-point underdog

Moneyline: NC State (+120), Kansas State (-145)

Over/Under: 47.5 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41

Oct. 14 at Duke L, 24-3

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson W, 24-17

Nov. 4 vs. Miami W, 20-6

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest W, 26-6

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech W, 35-28

Nov. 25 vs. UNC W, 39-20

Dec. 28 vs. Kansas State (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

