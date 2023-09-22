What channel is NC State football vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Wolfpack (2-1) earned a 45-7 win against VMI in Week 3 and Virginia (0-3) is still looking for its first win of the season.

NC State is 36-22-1 all-time in the series, but the Wolfpack is 9-16-1 at Scott Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. Virginia on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 22

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville

TV: ESPN

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State at Virginia will be televised on ESPN. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will call the game from the booth, while Paul Carcaterra reports from the sidelines at Scott Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 35-21-1. NC State defeated Virginia, 38-21, in 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

NC State vs. Virginia betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 21.

Spread: NC State is a 9.5-point favorite

Moneyline: NC State (-375), Virginia (+290)

Over/Under: 47.5 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson

Nov. 4 vs. Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

