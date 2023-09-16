What channel is NC State football vs VMI on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack
The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to host the VMI Keydets on Saturday in Raleigh.
The game is set for 2 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium and will be televised on the CW Network. The Wolfpack (1-1) won 24-14 at UConn before a 45-24 loss to No. 10 Notre Dame in the home opener. VMI (1-1) started its season with a win against Davidson before losing at Bucknell.
NC State is 7-11-1 all-time in the series, but the programs haven’t played since 1946. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State football vs. VMI on TV, live stream
Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh
TV: CW Network
Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Series history: The Keydets lead the all-time series 11-7-1. NC State defeated VMI, 49-7, in 1946 in Lexington, Virginia.
NC State vs. VMI betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Spread: Odds are not available for this game.
Moneyline: Odds are not available for this game.
Over/Under: Odds are not available for this game.
NC State football schedule
Aug. 31 at UConn, W 24-14 W
Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame, W 45-24
Sept. 16 vs. VMI (2 p.m., CW Network)
Sept. 22 at Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 29 vs. Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 7 vs. Marshall
Oct. 14 at Duke
Oct. 21 OPEN
Oct. 28 vs. Clemson
Nov. 4 vs. Miami
Nov. 11 at Wake Forest
Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 25 vs. UNC
