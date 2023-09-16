What channel is NC State football vs VMI on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to host the VMI Keydets on Saturday in Raleigh.

The game is set for 2 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium and will be televised on the CW Network. The Wolfpack (1-1) won 24-14 at UConn before a 45-24 loss to No. 10 Notre Dame in the home opener. VMI (1-1) started its season with a win against Davidson before losing at Bucknell.

NC State is 7-11-1 all-time in the series, but the programs haven’t played since 1946. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State football vs. VMI on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

TV: CW Network

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Series history: The Keydets lead the all-time series 11-7-1. NC State defeated VMI, 49-7, in 1946 in Lexington, Virginia.

NC State vs. VMI betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Spread: Odds are not available for this game.

Moneyline: Odds are not available for this game.

Over/Under: Odds are not available for this game.

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn, W 24-14 W

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame, W 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI (2 p.m., CW Network)

Sept. 22 at Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson

Nov. 4 vs. Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

NC State football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State football vs. VMI on TV, live stream