What channel is NC State football vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in Raleigh.

The game is set for noon at Carter-Finley Stadium and will be televised on ABC. Following its 24-14 win at UConn, the Wolfpack (1-0) faces a Fighting Irish squad that is No. 10 in the latest AP poll. Notre Dame won its first two games handily and has yet to allow a touchdown.

NC State is 2-1 all-time in the series, including a 10-3 win in 2016, the last time the teams met in Raleigh. Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

How to watch NC State football vs. Notre Dame on TV, live stream

Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 9

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

TV: ABC

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Series history: The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 2-0. Notre Dame defeated NC State, 35-14, in 2017 in South Bend.

NC State vs. Notre Dame betting odds, spread, over/under

Spread: NC State is a 7.5-point underdog, according to BetMGM

Moneyline: NC State (+240)

Over/Under: 51 points

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn, 24-14 W

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame (Noon, ABC)

Sept. 16 vs. VMI (2 p.m., CW Network)

Sept. 22 at Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson

Nov. 4 vs. Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

NC State football news

