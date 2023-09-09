What channel is NC State football vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolfpack
The NC State Wolfpack football team is scheduled to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in Raleigh.
The game is set for noon at Carter-Finley Stadium and will be televised on ABC. Following its 24-14 win at UConn, the Wolfpack (1-0) faces a Fighting Irish squad that is No. 10 in the latest AP poll. Notre Dame won its first two games handily and has yet to allow a touchdown.
NC State is 2-1 all-time in the series, including a 10-3 win in 2016, the last time the teams met in Raleigh. Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.
How to watch NC State football vs. Notre Dame on TV, live stream
Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 9
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh
TV: ABC
Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)
Series history: The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 2-0. Notre Dame defeated NC State, 35-14, in 2017 in South Bend.
NC State vs. Notre Dame betting odds, spread, over/under
Spread: NC State is a 7.5-point underdog, according to BetMGM
Moneyline: NC State (+240)
Over/Under: 51 points
NC State football schedule
Aug. 31 at UConn, 24-14 W
Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame (Noon, ABC)
Sept. 16 vs. VMI (2 p.m., CW Network)
Sept. 22 at Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 29 vs. Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 7 vs. Marshall
Oct. 14 at Duke
Oct. 21 OPEN
Oct. 28 vs. Clemson
Nov. 4 vs. Miami
Nov. 11 at Wake Forest
Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 25 vs. UNC
NC State football news
Grading Brennan Armstrong, NC State football's win against UConn
Wolfpack fans give their thoughts on NC State football, possibility of Philip Rivers coaching
