What channel is NC State football spring game on? Time, TV for Wolfpack

While NC State basketball is preparing for its Final Four game against Purdue, NC State football will be hosting its spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack plays at 2 p.m. on ACC Network before NC State’s men’s basketball team takes on the Boilermakers at 6:09 p.m. on TBS.

Fan Fest opens at noon, and admission is free for the 2 p.m. start. Coming off a nine-win season, the Wolfpack added some big-name pieces from the transfer portal to join a solid core of returners. With 17 teams now in the ACC, NC State has its sights set on getting to – and winning – the ACC Championship.

NC State, which has been featured in several “way-too-early” preseason Top 25 rankings ahead of the 2024 season, welcomes former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and former Duke running back Jordan Waters as two of the additions from the portal.

FROM DUKE TO STATE: Why running back Jordan Waters went from Duke to NC State football

WOLFPACK'S QB: NC State football's Grayson McCall talks health, College Football Playoff ... and grass

2024 SCHEDULE: NC State football schedule 2024: Here's every game for Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is NC State football's spring game?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network

WATCH: 2024 NC State football spring game

NC State spring football start time

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

NC State football schedule

*denotes conference game

Aug. 29 – Western Carolina

Sept. 7 – Tennessee (Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte)

Sept. 14 – Louisiana Tech

Sept. 21 – at Clemson*

Sept. 28 – Northern Illinois

Oct. 5 – Wake Forest*

Oct. 12 – Syracuse *

Oct. 19 – at Cal*

Oct. 26 – OPEN

Nov. 2 – Stanford *

Nov. 9 – Duke*

Nov. 16 – OPEN

Nov. 21 – at Georgia Tech* (Thursday)

Nov. 30 – at UNC*

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State football spring game 2024 on TV, live stream