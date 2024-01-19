What channel is NC State basketball vs. Virginia Tech on? Time, TV schedule

The NC State Wolfpack basketball team faces the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena.

Tipoff between the Wolfpack (14-3, 5-1 ACC) and the Hokies (10-7, 2-4) is set for noon on the CW Network. NC State is coming off an 83-76 win against Wake Forest that featured six technical fouls and three ejections.

Off to its best start in ACC play since the 1988-89 season, NC State has won three of the last four games against the Hokies. With a win, the Wolfpack would have its best start through seven league games since the 1973-74 team won its first 12 conference games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State basketball vs. Virginia Tech on TV, live stream

Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 20

Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh

TV: CW Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

HORNE'S APOLOGY: NC State basketball’s DJ Horne flips middle fingers, apologizes after Wolfpack win

KEATTS EJECTED: NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts ejected vs. Wake Forest

NC State vs. Virginia Tech will be televised on the CW Network, with Evan Lepler and John Henson on the call at PNC Arena. Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes will be leading the radio broadcast on the Wolfpack Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NC State basketball score vs. Virginia Tech

Check here for live score updates for NC State vs. Virginia Tech.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

NC State basketball schedule

Nov. 6: The Citadel W, 72-59

Nov. 10: Abilene Christian W, 84-64

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern W, 87-53

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt W, 84-78

Nov. 24: BYU L, 95-86

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss L, 72-52

Dec. 2 at Boston College W, 84-78 (OT)

Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore W, 93-61

Dec. 12: UT Martin W, 81-67

Dec. 16: Tennessee L, 79-70

Dec. 20: Saint Louis W, 82-70

Dec. 23: Detroit W, 83-66

Jan. 2 at Notre Dame W, 54-52

Jan. 6 vs. Virginia W, 76-60

Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina L, 54-47

Jan. 13 at Louisville W, 89-83

Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest W, 83-76

Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech (Noon, CW Network)

Jan. 24 at Virginia

Jan. 27 at Syracuse

Jan. 30 vs. Miami

Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Feb. 10 at Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Clemson

Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse

Feb. 24 vs. Boston College

Feb. 27 at Florida State

March 2 at North Carolina

March 4 vs. Duke

March 9 at Pittsburgh

March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State basketball vs. Virginia Tech on TV, live stream