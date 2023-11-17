What channel is NC State basketball vs Charleston Southern on today? Time, TV schedule

The NC State Wolfpack basketball team hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Friday at PNC Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network.

Following its third home game in a row, the Wolfpack (2-0) will head to Las Vegas to play two games in the inaugural Vegas Showdown.

NC State has four players averaging double-digit points, led by Butler transfer Jayden Taylor (15.5 points per game) and returning starter DJ Burns Jr. (14 ppg). The Wolfpack is 9-0 all-time against Charleston Southern, which is off to a 2-1 start.

How to watch NC State basketball vs. Charleston Southern on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 17

Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh

TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only)

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. Charleston Southern will be on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. If you have ACC Network, ACC Network Extra is available through streaming apps.

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Evan Budrovich and Scott Woods will be on the call at PNC Arena.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

NC State basketball schedule

Nov. 6: The Citadel W, 72-59

Nov. 10: Abilene Christian W, 84-64

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern (7 p.m., ACCNX)

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Dec. 2 at Boston College

Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)

Dec. 12: UT Martin

Dec. 16: Tennessee

Dec. 20: Saint Louis

Dec. 23: Detroit

Jan. 2 at Notre Dame

Jan. 6 vs. Virginia

Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina

Jan. 13 at Louisville

Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 24 at Virginia

Jan. 27 at Syracuse

Jan. 30 vs. Miami

Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Feb. 10 at Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Clemson

Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse

Feb. 24 vs. Boston College

Feb. 27 at Florida State

March 2 at North Carolina

March 4 vs. Duke

March 9 at Pittsburgh

March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

NC State basketball news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

