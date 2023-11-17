What channel is NC State basketball vs Charleston Southern on today? Time, TV schedule
The NC State Wolfpack basketball team hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Friday at PNC Arena.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network.
Following its third home game in a row, the Wolfpack (2-0) will head to Las Vegas to play two games in the inaugural Vegas Showdown.
NC State has four players averaging double-digit points, led by Butler transfer Jayden Taylor (15.5 points per game) and returning starter DJ Burns Jr. (14 ppg). The Wolfpack is 9-0 all-time against Charleston Southern, which is off to a 2-1 start.
Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State basketball vs. Charleston Southern on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 17
Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh
TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only)
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
NC State vs. Charleston Southern will be on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. If you have ACC Network, ACC Network Extra is available through streaming apps.
Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Evan Budrovich and Scott Woods will be on the call at PNC Arena.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17.
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
NC State basketball schedule
Nov. 6: The Citadel W, 72-59
Nov. 10: Abilene Christian W, 84-64
Nov. 17: Charleston Southern (7 p.m., ACCNX)
Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)
Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)
Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
Dec. 2 at Boston College
Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)
Dec. 12: UT Martin
Dec. 16: Tennessee
Dec. 20: Saint Louis
Dec. 23: Detroit
Jan. 2 at Notre Dame
Jan. 6 vs. Virginia
Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina
Jan. 13 at Louisville
Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest
Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech
Jan. 24 at Virginia
Jan. 27 at Syracuse
Jan. 30 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech
Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh
Feb. 10 at Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Clemson
Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse
Feb. 24 vs. Boston College
Feb. 27 at Florida State
March 2 at North Carolina
March 4 vs. Duke
March 9 at Pittsburgh
March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
NC State basketball news
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State basketball vs. Charleston Southern on stream