What channel is NC State basketball vs The Citadel on today? Time, TV schedule
The NC State Wolfpack basketball team will open the 2023-24 college basketball season against The Citadel on Monday night at PNC Arena.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network. Coming off a 23-win season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, the Wolfpack welcomes eight new players to the roster in Kevin Keatts' seventh season
DJ Burns Jr. and Casey Morsell are among the top returners for NC State, which is 12-0 in the all-time series against The Citadel.Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6
Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh
TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only)
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
NC State vs. The Citadel will be on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. If you have ACC Network, ACC Network Extra is available through streaming apps. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Andrew Sanders and Scott Woods will be on the call at PNC Arena.
NC State vs. The Citadel betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 5.
Spread: NC State is a 19.5-point favorite
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: 145.5 points
NC State basketball schedule
Nov. 6: The Citadel (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra)
Nov. 10: Abilene Christian
Nov. 17: Charleston Southern
Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)
Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)
Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
Dec. 2 at Boston College
Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)
Dec. 12: UT Martin
Dec. 16: Tennessee
Dec. 20: Saint Louis
Dec. 23: Detroit
Jan. 2 at Notre Dame
Jan. 6 vs. Virginia
Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina
Jan. 13 at Louisville
Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest
Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech
Jan. 24 at Virginia
Jan. 27 at Syracuse
Jan. 30 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech
Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh
Feb. 10 at Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Clemson
Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse
Feb. 24 vs. Boston College
Feb. 27 at Florida State
March 2 at North Carolina
March 4 vs. Duke
March 9 at Pittsburgh
March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
