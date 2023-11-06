What channel is NC State basketball vs The Citadel on today? Time, TV schedule

The NC State Wolfpack basketball team will open the 2023-24 college basketball season against The Citadel on Monday night at PNC Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network. Coming off a 23-win season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, the Wolfpack welcomes eight new players to the roster in Kevin Keatts' seventh season

DJ Burns Jr. and Casey Morsell are among the top returners for NC State, which is 12-0 in the all-time series against The Citadel.Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6

Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh

TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only)

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

NC State vs. The Citadel will be on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. If you have ACC Network, ACC Network Extra is available through streaming apps. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Andrew Sanders and Scott Woods will be on the call at PNC Arena.

NC State vs. The Citadel betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 5.

Spread: NC State is a 19.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 145.5 points

NC State basketball schedule

Nov. 6: The Citadel (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra)

Nov. 10: Abilene Christian

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Dec. 2 at Boston College

Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)

Dec. 12: UT Martin

Dec. 16: Tennessee

Dec. 20: Saint Louis

Dec. 23: Detroit

Jan. 2 at Notre Dame

Jan. 6 vs. Virginia

Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina

Jan. 13 at Louisville

Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 24 at Virginia

Jan. 27 at Syracuse

Jan. 30 vs. Miami

Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Feb. 10 at Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Clemson

Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse

Feb. 24 vs. Boston College

Feb. 27 at Florida State

March 2 at North Carolina

March 4 vs. Duke

March 9 at Pittsburgh

March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

