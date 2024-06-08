What channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma on today? Time, TV schedule

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads down to Sonoma for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 race on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Shane van Gisbergen won his first career Xfinity Series race last week in Portland and should be the favorite again this weekend. Justin Allgaier had a fast car but couldn't hold off van Gisbergen late in the race, and AJ Allmendinger will hope for better circumstances after salvaging a top-five at Portland despite damage in qualifying.

Boris Said is back in a NASCAR race car, racing in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, though he did crash in Friday's practice.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Sonoma:

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Sonoma TV schedule, start time for Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Green Flag Time: Approx. 7 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course) in Sonoma, California

Length: 79 laps, 157.21 miles

Stages: 20 laps, 25 laps, 34 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Sonoma will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the game include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule

All times Central.

Feb. 19: United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)

Feb. 24: RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)

March 2: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: John Hunter Nemechek)

March 9: Untitled race at Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)

March 23: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 30: ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)

April 6: DUDE Wipes 250, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: Aric Almirola)

April 13: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Sam Mayer)

April 20: Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Jesse Love)

April 27: BetRivers 200, Dover Motor Speedway (Winner: Ryan Truex)

May 11: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway (Winner: Justin Allgaier)

May 25: BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott)

June 1: Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway (Winner: Shane van Gisbergen)

June 8: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later250, Sonoma Raceway (7 p.m., FS1)

June 15: Untitled race at Iowa Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 22: Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 29: Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway (4 p.m., USA Network)

July 6: The Loop 110, Chicago street course (1:30 p.m., NBC)

July 13: Untitled race at Pocono Raceway (2 p.m., USA Network)

July 20: Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 17: Cabo Wabo 200, Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 23: Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 31: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 7: Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 14: Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (2 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 20: Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network) Regular season finale

Sept. 28: Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 5: Untitled race at Talladega Superspeedway (2:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 12: Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 19: Untitled race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Oct. 26: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 2: Untitled race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 8

Nov. 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)

