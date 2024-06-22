What channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire on today? Time, TV schedule

The NASCAR Xfinity Series season continues with Saturday's Sci Aps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cole Custer is on the pole after Friday's qualifying session was cancelled due to rain. Christopher Bell, a three-time race winner at New Hampshire in the Xfinity Series, will start 23rd, while Alex Bowman is also doing double duty but will start 37th.

Last week, Sam Mayer outdueled Riley Herbst to win at Iowa.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire:

NASCAR Xfinity Series in New Hampshire TV schedule, start time for Sci Aps 200

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire

Length: 200 laps, 211.6 miles

Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 110 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the game include the NBC Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule

All times Central.

Feb. 19: United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)

Feb. 24: RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)

March 2: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: John Hunter Nemechek)

March 9: Untitled race at Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)

March 23: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 30: ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)

April 6: DUDE Wipes 250, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: Aric Almirola)

April 13: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Sam Mayer)

April 20: Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Jesse Love)

April 27: BetRivers 200, Dover Motor Speedway (Winner: Ryan Truex)

May 11: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway (Winner: Justin Allgaier)

May 25: BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott)

June 1: Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway (Winner: Shane van Gisbergen)

June 8: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later250, Sonoma Raceway (Winner: Shane van Gisbergen)

June 15: Hy-Vee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway (Winner: Sam Mayer)

June 22: Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 29: Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway (4 p.m., USA Network)

July 6: The Loop 110, Chicago street course (1:30 p.m., NBC)

July 13: Untitled race at Pocono Raceway (2 p.m., USA Network)

July 20: Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 17: Cabo Wabo 200, Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 23: Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 31: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 7: Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 14: Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (2 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 20: Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network) Regular season finale

Sept. 28: Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 5: Untitled race at Talladega Superspeedway (2:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 12: Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 19: Untitled race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Oct. 26: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 2: Untitled race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 8

Nov. 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)

