What channel is NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info for North Wilkesboro

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on North Wilkesboro Speedway and the All-Star Race this weekend, beginning with qualifying on Friday.

Friday's on-track action includes two-lap runs to set the All-Star Open lineup, followed by All-Star Race qualifying via the Pit Crew Challenge. All-Star Race qualifying will be three laps, including a four-tire pit stop. That qualifying style harkens back to a similar format during All-Star Race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the past.

All-Star Race qualifying will set the pole sitter for Sunday's race and the lineup for Saturday's heat races which will set the rest of Sunday's All-Star Race lineup.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying at North Wilkesboro.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro?

Qualifying time: 4:40 p.m. CT Friday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (.625-mile oval) at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

