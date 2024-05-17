What channel is NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info for North Wilkesboro
The NASCAR Cup Series takes on North Wilkesboro Speedway and the All-Star Race this weekend, beginning with qualifying on Friday.
Friday's on-track action includes two-lap runs to set the All-Star Open lineup, followed by All-Star Race qualifying via the Pit Crew Challenge. All-Star Race qualifying will be three laps, including a four-tire pit stop. That qualifying style harkens back to a similar format during All-Star Race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the past.
All-Star Race qualifying will set the pole sitter for Sunday's race and the lineup for Saturday's heat races which will set the rest of Sunday's All-Star Race lineup.
Here is what you need to know about NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying at North Wilkesboro.
What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro?
Qualifying time: 4:40 p.m. CT Friday
TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (.625-mile oval) at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina
