What channel is NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info for North Wilkesboro

nick gray, nashville tennessean
·1 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on North Wilkesboro Speedway and the All-Star Race this weekend, beginning with qualifying on Friday.

Friday's on-track action includes two-lap runs to set the All-Star Open lineup, followed by All-Star Race qualifying via the Pit Crew Challenge. All-Star Race qualifying will be three laps, including a four-tire pit stop. That qualifying style harkens back to a similar format during All-Star Race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the past.

All-Star Race qualifying will set the pole sitter for Sunday's race and the lineup for Saturday's heat races which will set the rest of Sunday's All-Star Race lineup.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying at North Wilkesboro.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro?

Qualifying time: 4:40 p.m. CT Friday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (.625-mile oval) at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

