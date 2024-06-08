What channel is NASCAR Sonoma qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series is back on a road course this weekend, with Saturday qualifying ahead of Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma is newly repaved with an added retaining wall at Turn 11, changing the dynamic of the course. Often, drivers would be ultra-aggressive through Turn 11 late in races and using up the entire track surface. That will come with a price this year.

Last week, Austin Cindric secured his second career Cup victory and first since the 2022 Daytona 500 when he passed the out-of-gas Ryan Blaney coming to the white flag at Gateway. Cindric is the first Penske driver to lock into the playoffs.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Sonoma.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma?

Qualifying time: 5 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: FS2 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course) in Sonoma, California

NASCAR Sonoma news, stories

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Sonoma qualifying channel today: Time, TV schedule for Cup Series