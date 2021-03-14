What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

Alex Andrejev
·3 min read
Kevin Harvick isn’t looking backward heading into this weekend’s race at Phoenix. He’s not the favorite to win this Sunday, according to the oddsmakers, but Harvick probably doesn’t care.

He called it a “silly question” when asked about whether his No. 4 Ford team is still an automatic threat at the one-mile dogleg oval where he won nine times in his Cup career. The question was asked because Harvick’s last win at the track was in 2018 and his latest finish in a race was 20th at Las Vegas last weekend.

“I would consider us a challenger at just about any racetrack that you go to, but you’re not going to be that way all the time,” Harvick said. “So I think as we go to Phoenix, you expect to go there and perform well.”

BetMGM is giving the best odds to defending Cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), who secured his title win at the Phoenix Raceway last fall. The next Cup race, the Instacart 500, is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

In addition to Harvick, series veterans Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are also expected to perform well at Phoenix (+600), as is Joey Logano (+800), who won last year’s first race at Phoenix. All of those drivers are looking to secure their first win of the 2021 season.

Keselowski is starting on the pole this weekend. His last finish at Phoenix was a second place in the 2020 championship race.

Kyle Larson (+1000) will also start the race in the front row after he dominated last weekend’s event at Las Vegas to earn his first NASCAR win since his suspension last year. His victory marked the fourth different driver to win a race this season, continuing a trend of parity across the field and emphasizing Hendrick Motorsports’ early success this season. William Byron won the race prior to Las Vegas at Homestead-Miami.

The race is 312 miles with stages ending on laps 75, 190 and 312.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Phoenix

  • Race: Instacart 500

  • When: Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m.

  • How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 312 laps, 312 miles on the one-mile dogleg oval

  • Stages: Laps 75, 190, 312

  • Last year’s winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup at Phoenix starting order

1

Brad Keselowski

2

2

Kyle Larson

5

3

Denny Hamlin

11

4

Christopher Bell

20

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

6

Chase Elliott

9

7

Kyle Busch

18

8

Ryan Blaney

12

9

Joey Logano

22

10

William Byron

24

11

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

12

Kurt Busch

1

13

Austin Dillon

3

14

Erik Jones

43

15

Ryan Preece

37

16

Michael McDowell

34

17

Chris Buescher

17

18

Kevin Harvick

4

19

Ryan Newman

6

20

Matt DiBenedetto

21

21

Alex Bowman

48

22

Ross Chastain

42

23

Tyler Reddick

8

24

Cole Custer

41

25

Bubba Wallace

23

26

Chase Briscoe

14

27

Daniel Suarez

99

28

Anthony Alfredo

38

29

Justin Haley

77

30

BJ McLeod

78

31

Cody Ware

51

32

Aric Almirola

10

33

Corey LaJoie

7

34

Garrett Smithley

53

35

Quin Houff

0

36

Josh Bilicki

52

37

Timmy Hill

66

38

James Davison

15

