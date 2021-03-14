What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch
Kevin Harvick isn’t looking backward heading into this weekend’s race at Phoenix. He’s not the favorite to win this Sunday, according to the oddsmakers, but Harvick probably doesn’t care.
He called it a “silly question” when asked about whether his No. 4 Ford team is still an automatic threat at the one-mile dogleg oval where he won nine times in his Cup career. The question was asked because Harvick’s last win at the track was in 2018 and his latest finish in a race was 20th at Las Vegas last weekend.
“I would consider us a challenger at just about any racetrack that you go to, but you’re not going to be that way all the time,” Harvick said. “So I think as we go to Phoenix, you expect to go there and perform well.”
BetMGM is giving the best odds to defending Cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), who secured his title win at the Phoenix Raceway last fall. The next Cup race, the Instacart 500, is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX.
In addition to Harvick, series veterans Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are also expected to perform well at Phoenix (+600), as is Joey Logano (+800), who won last year’s first race at Phoenix. All of those drivers are looking to secure their first win of the 2021 season.
Keselowski is starting on the pole this weekend. His last finish at Phoenix was a second place in the 2020 championship race.
Kyle Larson (+1000) will also start the race in the front row after he dominated last weekend’s event at Las Vegas to earn his first NASCAR win since his suspension last year. His victory marked the fourth different driver to win a race this season, continuing a trend of parity across the field and emphasizing Hendrick Motorsports’ early success this season. William Byron won the race prior to Las Vegas at Homestead-Miami.
The race is 312 miles with stages ending on laps 75, 190 and 312.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Phoenix
Race: Instacart 500
When: Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m.
How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 312 laps, 312 miles on the one-mile dogleg oval
Stages: Laps 75, 190, 312
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup at Phoenix starting order
1
Brad Keselowski
2
2
Kyle Larson
5
3
Denny Hamlin
11
4
Christopher Bell
20
5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
6
Chase Elliott
9
7
Kyle Busch
18
8
Ryan Blaney
12
9
Joey Logano
22
10
William Byron
24
11
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
12
Kurt Busch
1
13
Austin Dillon
3
14
Erik Jones
43
15
Ryan Preece
37
16
Michael McDowell
34
17
Chris Buescher
17
18
Kevin Harvick
4
19
Ryan Newman
6
20
Matt DiBenedetto
21
21
Alex Bowman
48
22
Ross Chastain
42
23
Tyler Reddick
8
24
Cole Custer
41
25
Bubba Wallace
23
26
Chase Briscoe
14
27
Daniel Suarez
99
28
Anthony Alfredo
38
29
Justin Haley
77
30
BJ McLeod
78
31
Cody Ware
51
32
Aric Almirola
10
33
Corey LaJoie
7
34
Garrett Smithley
53
35
Quin Houff
0
36
Josh Bilicki
52
37
Timmy Hill
66
38
James Davison
15