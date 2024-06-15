What channel is NASCAR Iowa qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series comes to Iowa Speedway for the first time with Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

Friday's practice was challenging for many teams after several tire issues created a stop-and-go practice session as well as some damaged race cars. Tire wear is likely to be a major storyline in Sunday's race.

Qualifying is set for Saturday afternoon. This weekend will be the first race weekend of the year for NBC's coverage.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Iowa.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Iowa?

Qualifying time: 12:05 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: USA Network | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval) in Newton, Iowa

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Iowa qualifying channel today: Time, TV schedule for Cup Series