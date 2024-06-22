What channel is NASCAR New Hampshire qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues with this weekend's trip to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday's USA TODAY 301.

Qualifying is set for Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.

The 1-mile track is a unique venue on the schedule. It is one of the flattest track surfaces on the circuit and requires a good-handling car through the wide turns.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at New Hampshire.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?

Qualifying time: 12:20 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: USA Network | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire

