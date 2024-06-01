What channel is NASCAR Gateway qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Gateway begins early Saturday with practice and qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway ahead of Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.

Entering Saturday, there is still no word on Kyle Larson's playoff waiver status from NASCAR, which confirmed to the Associated Press on Thursday that they received the waiver request from Hendrick Motorsports after Larson missed last Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 in a weather-foiled attempt at the double.

Christopher Bell earned the win in last Sunday's rain-shortened race in Charlotte.

This weekend's Cup race at Gateway is the third annual event after the track was added to the schedule in 2022.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Gateway.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway?

Qualifying time: 9:15 a.m. CT Saturday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) in Madison, Illinois

