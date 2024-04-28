What channel is the NASCAR Dover race on today? Time, TV schedule for Wurth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the concrete Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday's Wurth 400.

The 400-lap, 400-mile race will challenge teams on pit road and drivers with fuel mileage and tire wear. The 1-mile track is as unique a challenge as any oval on the schedule.

Last week, Tyler Reddick emerged from the final lap chaos as the winner at Talladega. Sunday's race will have an entirely different style.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's race:

NASCAR Dover TV schedule, start time for Wurth 400

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 28 (prerace coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile oval) in Dover, Delaware

Length: 400 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 120 laps, 130 laps, 150 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Wurth 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 schedule

All times Central.

Feb. 3: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, LA Coliseum (Winner: Denny Hamlin) Non-points

Feb. 15: Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway (Winners: Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell) Non-points

Feb. 19: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: William Byron)

Feb. 25: Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Daniel Suarez)

March 3: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 10: Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Christopher Bell)

March 17: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: William Byron)

March 31: Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

April 7: Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: William Byron)

April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott)

April 21: Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick)

April 28: Wurth 400, Dover Motor Speedway (1 p.m., FS1)

May 5: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway (2 p.m., FS1)

May 12: Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway (2 p.m., FS1)

May 19: NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway (7 p.m., FS1) Non-points

May 19: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway (7 p.m., FS1) Non-points

May 26: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (5 p.m., FOX)

June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway (2:30 p.m., FS1)

June 9: Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway (2:30 p.m., FOX)

June 16: Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway (6 p.m., USA Network)

June 23: Untitled race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 30: Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

July 7: Grant Park 165, Chicago street course (3:30 p.m., NBC)

July 14: Untitled race at Pocono Raceway (1:30 p.m., USA Network)

July 21: Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway (1:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway (6:30 p.m., NBC)

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)Regular season finale

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 16

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 16

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 16

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 13: Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 20: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Oct. 27: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 3: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 10: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (2 p.m., NBC)

