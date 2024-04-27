What channel is NASCAR Dover qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover for the lone race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400, beginning with practice and qualifying on Saturday.

Tyler Reddick earned the win at Talladega last Sunday following a final-lap crash started by Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski racing for the lead.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. retained the lead in a late-race restart to win at his home track despite William Byron leading 193 of 400 laps.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Dover.

What channel is qualifying on today for NASCAR Cup race at Dover?

Qualifying time: 10:20 a.m. CT Saturday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1 mile oval) at Dover, Delaware

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Dover qualifying channel today: Time, TV schedule for Cup Series