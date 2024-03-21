What channel is Morehead State vs Illinois basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Fourteenth-seeded Morehead State (26-8) will face third-seeded Illinois (26-8) on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. It is the Eagles' ninth NCAA appearance.

The Eagles are entering the NCAA Tournament on a six-game win streak and have won 26 games, the most in program history.

They are one of 21 teams in Division I men's basketball to win 25 or more games this season.

Since the 2020-2021 season, the Eagles have had the most wins (94) of any Division I men's basketball program in Kentucky.

Here's everything you need to know about Morehead State's game against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, including time, TV, and streaming info:

What channel is Morehead State basketball vs. Illinois in NCAA Tournament Round of 64 today?

Channel: truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling

Morehead State will tip off vs. Illinois on truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst) and AJ Ross (reporter).

Morehead State basketball vs. Illinois start time in NCAA Tournament Round of 64

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Morehead State and Illinois will play at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska).

Morehead State vs. Illinois basketball betting odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Spread : Illinois (-11.5)

Over/under : 146.5

Moneyline: Illinois -800, Morehead State +550

Morehead State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Morehead State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Morehead State 67, Lindenwood 49 Thursday, March 7 Morehead State 78, SIU-Edwardsville 63 Friday, March 8 Morehead State 84, UT Martin 78 Saturday, March 9 Morehead State 69, Little Rock 55 Thursday, March 21 Morehead State vs. Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Sunday, March 10 Illinois 73, Iowa 61 Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 Thursday, March 21 Illinois vs. Morehead State (NCAA Tournament)

