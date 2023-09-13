What channel is Mizzou vs. Kansas State on? Time, TV schedule for Tigers in Week 3

Set your alarm, the evening games are done — for one week, at least.

Mizzou football will face its first ranked opponent of the season Saturday, with Kansas State coming to Columbia at No. 15 in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Tigers are set for their first morning kickoff of the year after playing two evening games to open the season.

The Wildcats made light work of Missouri last season in Manhattan, Kansas, in the first leg of a home-and-home series, rolling to a 40-12 win.

Missouri and Kansas State are both off to 2-0 starts this season. The Tigers handily defeated FCS South Dakota in Week 1, but struggled offensively in a 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. K-State beat Southeast Missouri State 45-0 and, more recently, Troy 42-13.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup between the old Big 12 and Big Eight rivals, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more.

Kansas State's Phillip Brooks runs away from Missouri's Joseph Charleston (28) during Missouri's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

What channel is Mizzou vs. Kansas State on?

TV Channel: SEC Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial); ESPN+

Taylor Zarzour will be on the call alongside analyst Matt Stinhcomb in the booth on the SEC Network broadcast. Alyssa Lang will be the sideline reporter for the Tigers’ third game of the season.

FUBO, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers, will stream the Tigers’ game against the Wildcats. The game also will stream live on ESPN+.

What time does Missouri vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 11 a.m. CDT

The Tigers and the Wildcats are due to face off in the morning for the second straight year. The 2022 matchup, however, underwent a length delay due to lightning in the Little Apple.

It will mark the first time the two teams have faced off on Faurot Field since Mizzou left the Big 12. The Tigers won the last meeting in Columbia, taking down the Wildcats 38-28 on Nov. 13, 2010, as quarterback Blaine Gabbert and wide receiver T.J. Moe connected for two touchdowns to seal a fifth straight MU win over KSU and a third straight in Columbia.

The Wildcats have won both matchups — both in Kansas — since that game.

Missouri’s full 2023 schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31 W, 35-10 vs. South Dakota (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9 W, 23-19 vs. Middle Tennessee (2-0) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Memphis in St. Louis Saturday, Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. LSU Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina BYE WEEK Saturday, Nov. 4 at Georgia Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What channel is Mizzou vs. Kansas State on? Time, TV schedule for Tigers in Week 3