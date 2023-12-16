What channel is Mizzou basketball vs. Seton Hall on? How to watch the Tigers in Kansas City

For the first time in four years, Mizzou men’s basketball is heading to Kansas City.

Dennis Gates’ Tigers and Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall team are set to square off Sunday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, as MU kicks off a set of back-to-back neutral-site games.

Missouri (7-3) is coming off a loss on the other side of the state line, falling 73-64 to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Seton Hall (6-4) has dropped two games against ranked opposition (then-No. 23 USC and No. 6 Baylor) and two more against Big Ten teams (Rutgers and Iowa) so far this season.

The Pirates are ranked No. 112 in the NET, meaning a Missouri victory in the neutral-site venue would only qualify as a Quad 3 win. Missouri takes a No. 86 ranking into the matchup, which gives Seton Hall a shot at a Quad 2 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup at T-Mobile Center, including TV channel, streaming information, tip time and more:

The Missouri Tigers huddle during a college basketball game against Kansas at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

What TV channel is Mizzou at Kansas on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

The matchup marks a second straight appearance on ESPN for Missouri, following last Saturday’s Border War loss in Lawrence, Kansas, which also aired on the network.

The game is part of a run of three straight network television games for the Tigers, who will play their Braggin’ Rights bout against Illinois on Dec. 22 in St. Louis on Fox Sports 1.

What time does Missouri at Kansas start?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Time: 4 p.m. CDT

Missouri hasn’t played in T-Mobile Center since the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic. The arena was a frequent stop for the Tigers a little more than a decade ago, when it hosted the Big 12 Tournament. Since then, the Tigers have traveled east to St. Louis more often than the city to the west.

There are more trips to KC on the horizon, though.

After one more clash in Columbia in 2024, the Mizzou-Kansas rivalry is scheduled to head to the downtown-KC arena in both 2025 and 2026.

Missouri guard Tamar Bates argues with a foul call during a college basketball game against Kansas at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

On Friday, Gates brought up a list of positives for playing in the city, spanning from recruiting to allowing current Kansas City-area players Aidan Shaw and Tamar Bates to play in front of a hometown crowd.

The Missouri coach also made a plea to the MU fanbase in the city two hours west of Columbia.

“Get out there. We need your support,” Gates said. “We want to have future games in Kansas City, but we have to be able to go out there and make it make sense.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What channel is Mizzou vs. Seton Hall on? Here's how to watch the Tigers in KC