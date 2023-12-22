What channel is Mizzou basketball vs. Illinois on? Here's how to watch Braggin' Rights

Braggin’ Rights are on the line.

Mizzou men’s basketball will play its penultimate nonconference matchup Friday evening, when the Tigers face No. 13 Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis for its annual Braggin’ Rights matchup

Missouri (7-4) is on a two-game losing streak after falling Saturday against Seton Hall at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The week prior, the Tigers lost the Border War to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Illinois (8-2) will arrive in St. Louis on the back of a win over Colgate on Sunday, which followed a loss to then-No. 17 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Braggin’ Rights matchup, including TV channel, streaming information, tip time and more:

Missouri Tigers celebrate with the Braggin Rights Trophy on Dec. 22, 2023, after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Enterprise Center.

What TV channel is Mizzou vs. Illinois on?

TV Channel: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Missouri is playing its third straight game in front of a national television audience, with the Tigers’ bout against the Illini set to air on Fox Sports 1.

The game will air live on the Tiger Radio Network, with listeners also able to tune in on Sirius XM 374.

The Tigers have one nonconference game remaining after Illinois, facing Central Arkansas on Dec. 30 at Mizzou Arena.

What time does Missouri vs. Illinois start?

Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Braggin’ Rights, other than in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, has been held in St. Louis every year since 1983.

Last year’s edition marked the Tigers’ best showing in the rivalry game.

Mizzou dominated then-No. 16 Illinois, winning 93-71, behind a career-high 31 points from current Los Angeles Clipper and MU legend Kobe Brown.

Friday’s marks Missouri’s second game against a Big Ten team this season, as MU staged a 20-point, second-half comeback to defeat Minnesota in November in Minneapolis.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What channel is Mizzou vs. Illinois on? TV, time for Braggin' Rights