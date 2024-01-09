What channel is Mizzou basketball at Kentucky on? Time, TV channel for game at Rupp Arena

After opening Southeastern Conference play with a home loss, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou.

Missouri men’s basketball will go on the road to face No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, for the second game on its SEC slate.

The Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) dropped their home opener to Georgia on Saturday, coming back from a first-half 17-point deficit before falling flat in the final five minutes of the game.

Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) went on the road and defeated Florida 87-85 in Gainesville, Florida, overturning an 11-point deficit to open conference play with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tigers’ first road SEC game, including TV channel, streaming information, tip time and more:

Dec 28, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) goes up for a shot against Missouri Tigers guard Kobe Brown (24) and guard Nick Honor (10) and forward Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

What TV channel is Mizzou at Kentucky on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Karl Ravech will have the play-by-play on the ESPN broadcast, while Jimmy Dykes will provide color commentary.

The game will be available to listen to live on the Tiger Radio Network, as well as on Sirius XM: 384.

What time does Missouri at Kentucky start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Time: 6 p.m. CDT (7 p.m. local)

One season ago, Missouri opened conference play with a bang by knocking off the ranked Wildcats at Mizzou Arena.

The new season brings two very different looking teams.

Kentucky’s two losses have come against then-No. 1 Kansas in early November and in a surprise home loss against UNC-Wilmington in its first game of December. Since then, the Wildcats have won five straight games.

Missouri is barreling toward a .500 record with four losses in its past five games, and needs to find some wins if it wants to return to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 13-point favorites over the Tigers, per DraftKings.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What channel is Mizzou at UK on? Time, TV channel for MU's road game