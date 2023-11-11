What channel is Missouri vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 11 game

Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) didn't get the big win last Saturday. But the Tigers gave No.2 Georgia all they could handle, and have another opportunity to further their case for a New Year's Six bowl appearance with a home win over No. 14 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday.

The Tigers must stop the SEC's best rushing offense, which averages 227.8 yards per game on the ground.

The biggest question for Missouri is the availability of star receiver Luther Burden. Burden, who has 64 catches for 958 yards and seven touchdowns this season, suffered an injury in the first half of last week's game vs. Georgia.

“Well, I haven’t seen him practice today, but yesterday he was in a green jersey and didn’t take a whole lot of reps,” Drinkwitz said Thursday. “You know, we’ll just have to see how he progresses, so I won’t know more about that, probably, ‘til after today’s practice. But I would anticipate Friday is the first time I’ll have a real feel on whether or not he’s going to be able to play or not.”

If Burden is out or limited, Brady Cook and running back Cody Schrader will need to take on more of the offensive load for the Tigers.

Here's how to watch Missouri take on Tennessee:

What channel is Missouri vs. Tennessee on today?

Missouri vs. Tennessee will air nationally on CBS. Fans streaming the game can go to Paramount+, CBS' streaming service, or watch the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Missouri vs. Tennessee start today?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Missouri is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Missouri vs. Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread: Tennessee (-3)

Money line: Tennessee -150 | Kentucky +125

Over/under: 58 points

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 12 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Tennessee football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Tennessee 59, Kentucky 3 Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

