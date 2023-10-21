What channel is Missouri vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers game

Missouri football has one more game — against South Carolina at home on Saturday — before the Tigers take their bye week heading into the remainder of the 2023 college football season.

The 20th-ranked Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) are coming off a commanding 38-21 win over Kentucky that vaulted them back into the top- 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll. They'll face the Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3) who have dropped two straight games against Tennessee and Florida.

Redshirt junior quarterback Brady Cook has been a revelation for Missouri this season, ranking third in the SEC with 2,046 passing yards with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Cook threw 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Helping Cook has been the emergence of sophomore receiver Luther Burden. The former five-star recruit ranks second nationally with 808 receiving yards this season and has 56 receptions with five touchdowns on the year. Tigers running back Cody Schrader has also been electric, ranking second in the conference with 648 rushing yards this season.

Facing the Tigers will be fifth-year quarterback Spencer Rattler, an efficient veteran completing 73.6% of his passes this season. Rattler's go-to target is Xavier Legette, who has 37 receptions for 716 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is Missouri vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app, SEC Network+, Fubo (free trial)

The Tigers-Gamecocks game will air live on the SEC Network, with streaming options on the ESPN app, SEC Network+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Missouri vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Missouri-South Carolina will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, from Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia.

Missouri vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 16

Spread: Missouri (-7.5)

Over/under: 60.5

Moneyline: Missouri -300 | South Carolina +240

Missouri schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 15 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 20 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 19 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39 Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 20 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

