What channel is Missouri vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for Cotton Bowl

Missouri football looks to cap off its magical season with a New Year's Six win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

No. 9 Missouri (10-2, 6-2 in SEC play) meets the No. 7 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) for the first time since 1998 on Monday. It will be the Tigers' first New Year's Six bowl since 2013.

Led by an offensive trio of quarterback Brady Cook, consensus All-American Cody Schrader and first-team All-SEC receiver Luther Burden III, Missouri ranks 24th nationally in scoring offense (34.1 points per game).

Schrader, a former walk-on playing in his final collegiate game, has ran for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, whereas Burden, a sophomore, has caught 83 passes for 1,197 yards and eight scores.

Ohio State will be without starting quarterback Kyle McCord for the game, as the signal-caller entered the transfer portal and committed to Syracuse. The Buckeyes will instead be led by sophomore Devin Brown, who may be without Biletnikoff Award Marvin Harrison Jr.

Here's all the how to watch information for Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, including time, date, TV channel and streaming options:

What channel is Missouri vs. Ohio State today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Missouri vs. Ohio State will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Missouri vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Missouri vs. Ohio State will kick off at 7 p.m. CT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Missouri-Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread: Ohio State (-1)

Over/under : 49

Moneyline: Ohio State -115 | Missouri -105

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 23 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 2 Georgia 30, Missouri 21 Saturday, Nov. 11 Missouri 36, No. 13 Tennessee 7* Saturday, Nov. 18 Missouri 33, Florida 31* Friday, Nov. 24 Missouri 48, Arkansas 14* Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 7 Ohio State (Cotton Bowl)

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Ohio State 20, No. 6 Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3* Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 3 Michigan 30, Ohio State 24* Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl)

