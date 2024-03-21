What channel is Missouri State vs. Illinois basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Missouri State women's basketball will play at Illinois in the first round of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament on Friday evening.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The game will only be streamed on ESPN+.

Missouri State (23-9, 15-5) is in the WBIT after falling to Drake at the buzzer in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship. Illinois (14-15, 8-10) fell in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament and didn't have the résumé to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Scenes from the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament championship between Missouri State and Drake on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Moline, Illinois.

Missouri State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Missouri State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 17 76-75 loss to Drake in MVC championship March 16 63-48 win over Belmont in MVC semifinals March 15 71-70 win over Murray State in MVC quarterfinals March 9 77-76 win at Valparaiso March 7 65-61 loss at Illinois Chicago

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 7 75-65 loss to Maryland in Big Ten second round March 3 74-73 win over Nebraska Feb. 29 87-70 loss at Michigan State Feb. 25 101-85 loss at Iowa Feb. 19 86-66 win over Indiana

