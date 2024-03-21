What channel is Missouri State vs. Illinois basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game
Missouri State women's basketball will play at Illinois in the first round of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament on Friday evening.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
The game will only be streamed on ESPN+.
Missouri State (23-9, 15-5) is in the WBIT after falling to Drake at the buzzer in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship. Illinois (14-15, 8-10) fell in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament and didn't have the résumé to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
What channel is Missouri State vs. Illinois today?
TV channel: None
Stream: ESPN+
Missouri State will tip off vs. Illinois on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Illinois start time
Date: Thursday, March 21
Time: 6 p.m.
Missouri State and Illinois will play at 6 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois.
Missouri State basketball schedule 2023-24
Below are the last five games of Missouri State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here
March 17
76-75 loss to Drake in MVC championship
March 16
63-48 win over Belmont in MVC semifinals
March 15
71-70 win over Murray State in MVC quarterfinals
March 9
77-76 win at Valparaiso
March 7
65-61 loss at Illinois Chicago
Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24
Below are the last five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here
March 7
75-65 loss to Maryland in Big Ten second round
March 3
74-73 win over Nebraska
Feb. 29
87-70 loss at Michigan State
Feb. 25
101-85 loss at Iowa
Feb. 19
86-66 win over Indiana
