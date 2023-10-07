What channel is Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan on today? Start time, TV schedule

Mississippi State football has lost three straight and needs a boost of confidence, and that might come in the form of a Mid-American Conference opponent.

This week, the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3 SEC) will face Western Michigan at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Broncos (2-3, 1-1 MAC) also have struggled, losing three straight before beating Ball State last week, 42-24.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan will take place in Starkville, Mississippi, on SEC Network.

The game can be watched on the SEC Network or streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Bulldogs and the Broncos will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday in Week 6 of college football.

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct 4.

Spread: Mississippi State (-20.5)

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State -1400, Western Michigan +800

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Western Michigan schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 WMU 35, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Syracuse 48, WMU 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa 41, WMU 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Toledo 49, WMU 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 WMU 42, Ball State 24* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Miami University* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Ohio University* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Eastern Michigan* Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Central Michigan* Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Northern Illinois* Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Bowling Green* *MAC GAME

