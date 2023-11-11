Advertisement

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M on today? Start time, TV schedule

Lanie Michelle De La Milera, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
Mississippi State football's push for bowl eligibility continues this week when the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 SEC) face Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

MSU's offense has sputtered this season, especially with starting QB Will Rogers sidelined with injury. Rogers is "day-to-day" in his recovery, which means Mike Wright could be behind center again entering what's typically a raucous environment at night.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including channel, start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M game on today?

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will take place in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on ESPN 2 in Week 11 of college football.

The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M start time

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 11.

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and the Aggies will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

  • Spread: Texas A&M (-18.5)

  • Over/under: 43 points

  • Moneyline: Mississippi State +625, Texas A&M -1000

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7

Saturday, Sept. 9

MSU 31, Arizona 24

Saturday, Sept. 16

LSU 41, MSU 14*

Saturday, Sept. 23

South Carolina 37, MSU 30*

Saturday, Sept. 30

Alabama 40, MSU 17*

Saturday, Oct. 7

MSU 41, Western Michigan 28

Saturday, Oct. 14

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 21

MSU 7, Arkansas 3*

Saturday, Oct. 28

Auburn 27, MSU 13*

Saturday, Nov. 4

Kentucky 24, MSU 3*

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Texas A&M*

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Southern Miss

Saturday, Nov. 23

vs. Ole Miss*

*SEC GAME

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

Saturday, Sept. 9

Miami 48, Texas A&M 33

Saturday, Sept. 16

Texas A&M 47, ULM 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10*

Saturday, Sept. 30

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22*

Saturday, Oct. 7

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20*

Saturday, Oct. 14

Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13*

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17*

Saturday, Nov. 4

Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35*

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Mississippi State*

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. ACU

Saturday, Nov. 25

at LSU*

*SEC GAME

