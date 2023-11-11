What channel is Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M on today? Start time, TV schedule

Mississippi State football's push for bowl eligibility continues this week when the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 SEC) face Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

MSU's offense has sputtered this season, especially with starting QB Will Rogers sidelined with injury. Rogers is "day-to-day" in his recovery, which means Mike Wright could be behind center again entering what's typically a raucous environment at night.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including channel, start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M game on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will take place in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on ESPN 2 in Week 11 of college football.

The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and the Aggies will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Spread: Texas A&M (-18.5)

Over/under: 43 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State +625, Texas A&M -1000

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 MSU 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, MSU 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, MSU 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* *SEC GAME

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, ULM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ACU Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU* *SEC GAME

