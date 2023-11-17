What channel is Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss on today? Start time, TV schedule

Mississippi State football is one of the many SEC schools playing non-conference opponents this weekend, and the Bulldogs are facing Southern Miss (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt).

Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6) has had a harsh week, not only getting squashed last weekend by Texas A&M but then firing first-year head coach Zach Arnett.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are on a two-game winning streak after losing seven in a row.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including channel, start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss game on today?

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: ESPN app; SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss will take place in Starkville, Mississippi, in Week 12 of college football.

The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18.

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Bulldogs and the Golden Eagles will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread: Mississippi State (-14)

Over/under: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State -600, Southern Miss +425

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 MSU 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, MSU 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, MSU 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, MSU 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* *SEC GAME

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas State 44, USM 37* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas State 50, USM 36* Saturday, Oct. 7 ODU 17, USM 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 South Alabama 55, USM 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 App State 48, USM 38* Saturday, Nov. 4 USM 24, ULM 7* Thursday, Nov. 9 USM 34, Louisiana 31 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

