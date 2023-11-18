What channel is Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss today? Time, TV schedule for Week 12 game

Mississippi State begins a new era against Southern Miss on Saturday following after Zach Arnett's brief stint as head coach. Interim coach Greg Knox will take on the Golden Eagles hoping to make an impact for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) is coming off a 51-10 loss at the hands of Texas A&M, which saw both Arnett and Jimbo Fisher fired in the aftermath. It is now hoping to get back on track with Knox against Southern Miss, which has struggled itself this year. The Golden Eagles are 3-7 so far this year (2-5 Sun Belt) after going 6-6 with a Lending Tree Bowl appearance last year. That said, it's carrying some momentum after an overtime win against Louisiana in which Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State's frustrating season will come to an end on Thanksgiving in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, but thee Bulldogs can still look to finish the season strong.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss today?

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss will not air on cable TV, instead streaming exclusively on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

Options to watch the game include signing in via SEC Network+ with a cable login that includes the SEC Network as part of the package or a subscription to ESPN+.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread: Mississippi State (-14.5)

Over/under : 46.5

Moneyline: Mississippi State -600 | Southern Miss +425

Mississippi State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 12 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 10 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 MSU 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, MSU 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, MSU 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, MSU 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss*

