What channel is Mississippi State vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs game

Mississippi State opens up its SEC play on Saturday against No. 14 LSU in Week 3 of the college football season.

Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers head to Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville hoping to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season after Mississippi State beat Arizona 31-24 in overtime in Week 2. The Bulldogs' defense forced five turnovers against Wildcats, including two interceptions by senior linebacker Jett Johnson. The veteran also led the team with 11 total tackles and one sack. Mississippi State will need another stellar defensive performance against a fiery LSU offense.

After entering the season at No. 5 in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll, LSU fell dramatically in the rankings due to a rough 45-24 loss against Florida State in its season opener. Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels bounced back in a Week 2 trouncing of Grambling State, throwing for five touchdowns and 269 yards.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mississippi State's matchup vs. LSU, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is LSU vs. Mississippi State on today?

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

LSU vs. Mississippi State start time

Date : Saturday, Sept.16

Start Time: 11 a.m. CT

Mississippi State and LSU and are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

LSU vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 12

Spread: LSU (-9.5)

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: LSU (-375) | Mississippi State(+290)

LSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. No. 8 Florida State Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 19 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Southeastern Louisiana Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Arizona Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Sept. 23 at South Carolina* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Michigan Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 19 Ole Miss* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

