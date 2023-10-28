What channel is Mississippi State vs. Auburn on today? Start time, TV schedule

After a 7-3 victory against Arkansas in week 8, Mississippi State still has some work to do with newly minted started quarterback Mike Wright heading into Week 9 of college football.

With quarterback Will Rogers out because of injury this week, Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC) coach Zach Arnett will have to find the teams identity quickly before taking on the Tigers (3-4, SEC 0-4) in Auburn, Alabama.

Meanwhile, Auburn will look to score its first SEC win of the 2023 college football season in hopes of staying in contention and to qualify for a bowl game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Auburn game on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Mississippi State vs. Auburn will take place in Auburn, Alabama, on SEC Network in Week 9 of college football.

The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and the Tigers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct 25.

Spread: Auburn (-6.5)

Over/under: 43.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State +210, Auburn -275

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 MSU 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* *SEC GAME

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMASS 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, California 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 LSU 48, Auburn 18* Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama* *SEC GAME

