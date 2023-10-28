What channel is Mississippi State vs. Auburn on today? Start time, TV schedule
After a 7-3 victory against Arkansas in week 8, Mississippi State still has some work to do with newly minted started quarterback Mike Wright heading into Week 9 of college football.
With quarterback Will Rogers out because of injury this week, Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC) coach Zach Arnett will have to find the teams identity quickly before taking on the Tigers (3-4, SEC 0-4) in Auburn, Alabama.
Meanwhile, Auburn will look to score its first SEC win of the 2023 college football season in hopes of staying in contention and to qualify for a bowl game.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Mississippi State vs. Auburn game on today?
TV channel: SEC Network
Streaming: Fubo (free trial).
Mississippi State vs. Auburn will take place in Auburn, Alabama, on SEC Network in Week 9 of college football.
The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. Auburn start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
The Bulldogs and the Tigers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.
Mississippi State vs. Auburn Betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct 25.
Spread: Auburn (-6.5)
Over/under: 43.5 points
Moneyline: Mississippi State +210, Auburn -275
Mississippi State schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
MSU 31, Arizona 24
Saturday, Sept. 16
LSU 41, MSU 14*
Saturday, Sept. 23
South Carolina 37, MSU 30*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Alabama 40, MSU 17*
Saturday, Oct. 7
MSU 41, Western Michigan 28
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
MSU 7, Arkansas 3*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Auburn*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Kentucky*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Texas A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Southern Miss
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. Ole Miss*
*SEC GAME
Auburn schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Auburn 59, UMASS 14
Saturday, Sept. 9
Auburn 14, California 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
Auburn 45, Samford 13
Saturday, Sept. 23
Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Georgia 27, Auburn 20*
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 14
LSU 48, Auburn 18*
Saturday, Oct. 21
Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Mississippi State*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Arkansas*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Alabama*
*SEC GAME
