What channel is Mississippi State vs. Arkansas on Saturday? Start time, TV schedule

Mississippi State should be well-rested coming off an idle week as it tries to earn its first SEC win of the season when it travels to play Arkansas in Week 8 of the college football season Saturday.

MSU snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Western Michigan on Oct. 7, but quarterback Will Rodgers left the game with injury, leaving his status for Saturday in the air.

Arkansas, meanwhile, has lost five straight games, four of which were decided by a touchdown or less. The Razorbacks are coming of a 24-21 loss at Alabama.

More: Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Arkansas on Saturday?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on ESPN

The game can be watched on ESPN or streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Bulldogs and the Razorbacks will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday in Week 8 of college football.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct 18.

Spread: Arkansas (-6)

Over/under: 48.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State +210, Arkansas -275

REQUIRED READING: Why beating Arkansas is pivotal for Mississippi State football's bowl game, recruiting hopes

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* *SEC GAME

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Missouri* *SEC GAME

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Mississippi State- Arkansas channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info