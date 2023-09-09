What channel is Mississippi State vs. Arizona on today? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs

Mississippi State (1-0) will face Arizona (1-0) in nonconference play to kick off Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at Dade Wade stadium.

The Bulldogs started the season with a 48-7 win over SE Louisiana, getting up to speed in a hurry under first-year coach Zach Arnett after a slow first quarter on offense. The Bulldogs scored 17 second-quarter points, and the rout was on.

Mississippi State racked up 525 total yards. It will face an Arizona teams coming off a 38-3 victory against Northern Arizona. The Wildcats allowed 264 yards in the win.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Arizona today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app, (Fubo, free trial).

Mississippi vs. Arizona will take place in Starkville, Mississippi on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and Wildcats will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 2 of college football.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Spread: Mississippi State (-9)

Over/under: 60.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State -350, Arizona +280

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Arizona schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sep. 2 vs. Northern Arizona (W, 38-3) Saturday, Sep. 9 at Mississippi State Saturday, Sep. 14 vs. UTEP Thursday, Sep. 23 at Stanford* Saturday, Sep. 30 vs. Washington* Saturday, Oct. 7 at. USC* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Washington State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Colorado* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Utah* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Arizona State* *PAC-12 game

