What channel is Mississippi State vs. Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Mississippi State will host No. 12 Alabama in Week 5 of the college football season. The Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are looking for their first conference win under first-year coach Zach Arnett.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0) re-inserted Jalen Milroe at quarterback last week and looked sharp in a 24-10 win over Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa.

So, can MSU cause problems for Milroe and Co.? It will need to happen for the Bulldogs to end their 15-game losing streak in the series against the Crimson Tide.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Alabama today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

Mississippi State vs. Alabama will take place in Starkville, Mississippi on ESPN.

The game can be watched on the ESPN channel or streamed on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick off at 8 p.m. CT from Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday in Week 5 of college football.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 28.

Spread: Alabama (-14.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State +450, Alabama -650

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 47, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sepzt. 30 vs. Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Michigan Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* *SEC GAME

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* *SEC GAME

