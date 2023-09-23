What channel is Mississippi State game on today? Time, TV schedule for South Carolina game

Mississippi State football and South Carolina will face off in Columbia on Saturday, with both teams looking for their first wins in SEC play during the 2023 college football season.

MSU (2-1) is coming off a strenuous home loss to LSU after wins over SE Louisiana and Arizona, and South Carolina has experienced similar ups and downs. The Gamecocks (1-2) are looking to even their record after losses to No. 17 North Carolina and No. 1 Georgia.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State vs. South Carolina today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina will take place in Columbia, South Carolina on SEC Network.

The game can be streamed on the ESPN app and on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 4 of college football.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Spread: South Carolina (-6)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Mississippi State +200, South Carolina -250

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 47, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 at South Carolina* Saturday, Sepzt. 30 vs. Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Michigan Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* *SEC GAME

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 UNC 31, USC 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 USC 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, USC 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson* *SEC GAME

